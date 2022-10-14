British Prime Minister Liz Truss fires her finance minister
British Prime Minister Liz Truss has fired her finance minister and taken a U-turn on part of her economic policy. Now the question is, how long will Truss last?
Copyright 2022 NPR
British Prime Minister Liz Truss has fired her finance minister and taken a U-turn on part of her economic policy. Now the question is, how long will Truss last?
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.