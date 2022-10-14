© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

British Prime Minister Liz Truss fires her finance minister

By Frank Langfitt
Published October 14, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has fired her finance minister and taken a U-turn on part of her economic policy. Now the question is, how long will Truss last?

Frank Langfitt
Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. He covers the UK and Ireland, as well as stories elsewhere in Europe.
