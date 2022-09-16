The line to see the queen's casket got so long, organizers kept people from joining
A massive line has formed in London as tens of thousands wait to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II. The waiting time is over 20 hours.
Copyright 2022 NPR
A massive line has formed in London as tens of thousands wait to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II. The waiting time is over 20 hours.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.