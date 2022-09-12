The story of a breed of tiny horses is one of those greatest stories rarely told
The tiny Lac La Croix pony, also known as the Ojibwe horse, faced extinction decades ago, but on-going efforts aim to help the breed survive.
Copyright 2022 MPR News
The tiny Lac La Croix pony, also known as the Ojibwe horse, faced extinction decades ago, but on-going efforts aim to help the breed survive.
Copyright 2022 MPR News
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.