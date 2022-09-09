A remembrance of Sept. 11 from a person working that day at the Pentagon
In this week's StoryCorps, a mother tells her daughter what it was like being at the Pentagon when a jet tore through the building on September 11, 2001.
Copyright 2022 NPR
In this week's StoryCorps, a mother tells her daughter what it was like being at the Pentagon when a jet tore through the building on September 11, 2001.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.