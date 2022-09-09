© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member today and you could win a trip to New Orleans!

A remembrance of Sept. 11 from a person working that day at the Pentagon

Published September 9, 2022 at 5:07 AM EDT

In this week's StoryCorps, a mother tells her daughter what it was like being at the Pentagon when a jet tore through the building on September 11, 2001.

Copyright 2022 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.