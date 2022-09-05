© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your vehicle and help support local, independent journalism today!

Liz Truss will succeed Boris Johnson as the U.K.'s next prime minister

By Willem Marx
Published September 5, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT

Britain's Conservative Party has announced that Foreign Minister Liz Truss will serve as the nation's next prime minister, succeeding Boris Johnson.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Willem Marx

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.