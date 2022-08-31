© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

The World Gravy Wrestling Championship in England returns

Published August 31, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT

Wrestling in gravy is back! After being canceled due to the pandemic, dozens of amateur wrestlers can once again enter the pool of gravy for their two-minute bouts.

