The latest on the Trump Mar-a-Lago investigation
NPR's Don Gonyea speaks with former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal about the FBI's investigation into classified material at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NPR's Don Gonyea speaks with former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal about the FBI's investigation into classified material at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.