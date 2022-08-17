Building Civic Strength: A community conversation on civic engagement in Nashua

What’s at the heart of civic strength? What can we do to best prepare ourselves and our youth to take on the responsibilities of participation in a democratic society?

NH Civics and NHPR continues our series of candid conversations on these and other questions about the meaning of civic engagement on April 19 at the Nashua Public Library. These talks have been held throughout the spring and hosted by Laura Knoy, who formerly hosted NHPR's The Exchange.

Panelists for the Nashua conversation included:



Chris Brooks , Souhegan High School teacher of ethics/philosophy, advisor to HYPE (Hosting Young Philosophy Enthusiasts)



, Souhegan High School teacher of ethics/philosophy, advisor to HYPE (Hosting Young Philosophy Enthusiasts) Sudi Lett , Youth and Education Coordinator, Granite State Organizing Project-Young Organizers United (YOU), Central High School Varsity Boys Basketball Head Coach



, Youth and Education Coordinator, Granite State Organizing Project-Young Organizers United (YOU), Central High School Varsity Boys Basketball Head Coach Melanie Levesque , former Democratic State Senator, business owner



, former Democratic State Senator, business owner Dr. Betty Tamposi, former Assistant Secretary of State at the US Department of State in George HW Bush Administration, three term member of the NH House of Representatives



NH Civics is the only organization in New Hampshire focused on teaching civics to all ages. Their free programs and resources help people understand how democracy works, how to find the facts, and how to be good and active citizens.

The event was originally produced as a special hour-long on NHPR Thursday, April 28, at 2 PM on NHPR and NHPR.org

