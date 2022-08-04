The FDA is not expanding eligibility for 2nd COVID boosters
The Food and Drug Administration's decision against allowing more people to get second boosters has left many younger adults in limbo and angry.
Copyright 2022 NPR
The Food and Drug Administration's decision against allowing more people to get second boosters has left many younger adults in limbo and angry.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.