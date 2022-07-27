© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

China has warned of taking 'strong measures' should Nancy Pelosi travel to Taiwan

By John Ruwitch
Published July 27, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT

China is warning it will respond with "strong measures" if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi travels to Taiwan. China claims Taiwan as its territory.

John Ruwitch
John Ruwitch is a correspondent with NPR's international desk. He covers Chinese affairs.
