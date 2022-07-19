© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Have you been involved with a state or federal execution? We want to hear from you.

By Chiara Eisner
Published July 19, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT
Guard towers surround the federal prison in Terre Haute, Ind., where the federal death row is located.
More than 1,000 people have been executed in the United States since 1976. If you, or someone close to you, was involved in carrying one of them out, NPR would like to hear from you.

Maybe you were one of the officers on the execution team who strapped the person sentenced to die to the chair in the death chamber. Maybe you were the warden, doctor or chaplain in the room. Maybe you were the executioner. Maybe you are currently employed by a state preparing for a future execution.

NPR would like to learn about how doing that job has impacted you. You may choose to remain completely anonymous when the story airs, but please provide your contact information below so that a reporter may follow up with you soon.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Chiara Eisner
