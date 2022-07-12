As wealthy nations push 4th booster shots, Africa is being left behind
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Ayoade Alakija, co-chair of the Africa Vaccine Delivery Alliance, about the ongoing challenges of addressing COVID-19.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Ayoade Alakija, co-chair of the Africa Vaccine Delivery Alliance, about the ongoing challenges of addressing COVID-19.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.