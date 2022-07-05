The minds of octopuses may offer a glimpse at alien intelligence, researchers say
The mind of the octopus is so different than human intelligence, some people are studying it to see what alien intelligence might look like.
Copyright 2022 NPR
The mind of the octopus is so different than human intelligence, some people are studying it to see what alien intelligence might look like.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.