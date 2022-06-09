More peanut butter products have been recalled after Jif pulled some of its jars

More peanut butter products are being recalled this week because of the risk of salmonella contamination, following last month's Jif peanut butter recall.

F&S Produce recalled a limited quantity of its Protein Power Snacks on Tuesday, and Taharka Brothers recalled its peanut butter cup ice cream on Monday.

The Protein Power Snacks each contain a 0.75 ounce cup of Jif peanut butter, according to a company announcement posted on the FDA website. The product was distributed at Walgreens stores in New York and New Jersey, and it has been pulled from the shelves, according to the release. The last lot affected is dated "Best By: 05/28/22" on the front label.

Affected Taharka Brothers ice cream was distributed by grocery stores, restaurants, "scoop shops," and through direct delivery in the D.C. and Maryland area between March 1 and May 28.

No illnesses have been linked to the protein snack or the ice cream, but the peanut butter used to produce them does have associated illnesses.

J.M. Smuckers recalled several Jif products in May due to potential contamination with salmonella. There have been 16 illnesses and 2 hospitalizations associated with the outbreak.

Since the initial announcement, more than a dozen recalls related to the peanut butter have been issued. You can view the full list at the FDA's website.

Salmonella can cause serious and even fatal infections in children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms can include fever, vomiting and diarrhea.

