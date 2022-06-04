© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
40 more donors needed for the 603 for the 603 challenge! Help unlock $10K in funds with your gift.

Winter ticks are increasing in the warming climate, and they're killing moose calves

Maine Public | By Kevin Miller
Published June 4, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT

The warming climate has increased the number of winter ticks in Maine's north woods. Biologists are tracking calf mortality.

Copyright 2022 Maine Public

Tags

NPR National News
Kevin Miller

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.