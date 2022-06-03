© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Contribute to NHPR and you'll be entered to win a trip for two to Portugal!

After her friend's death, their families were combined into one

Published June 3, 2022 at 5:09 AM EDT

In this week's StoryCorps, a single mother of five recalls what happened when she agreed to take care of three more children after her friend died of cancer.

Copyright 2022 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.