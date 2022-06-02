The latest deadly mass shooting took place in a hospital in Tulsa
Police confirmed that a shooter killed four people at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday. The shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
