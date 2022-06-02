© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support independent journalism with your sustaining membership and be entered into a drawing for a trip for two to Portugal!

The latest deadly mass shooting took place in a hospital in Tulsa

Published June 2, 2022 at 5:20 AM EDT

Police confirmed that a shooter killed four people at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday. The shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR National News

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.