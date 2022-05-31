© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support independent journalism with your sustaining membership and your gift will be matched $ for $ for a full year!

Encore: Do red flag laws work?

By Martin Kaste
Published May 31, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT

Red Flag laws temporarily remove guns from owners who pose a danger to themselves or others. Several states have passed the laws in recent years, but research on their effectiveness is mixed.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR National News
Martin Kaste
Martin Kaste is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. He covers law enforcement and privacy. He has been focused on police and use of force since before the 2014 protests in Ferguson, and that coverage led to the creation of NPR's Criminal Justice Collaborative.
See stories by Martin Kaste

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.