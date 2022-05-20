© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WEVJ Jackson is back on the air! You can always stream NHPR here or on the NHPR app.

Finland has officially applied to join NATO and a brewery shows support

Published May 20, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Finland has formally applied to join NATO, and a Finnish brewery is helping make the case with a case of beer. The brew is called OTAN, a play on a Finnish expression that means, I'll have a beer. And it's also the French abbreviation for NATO. The can features a version of a cartoon knight with NATO's compass emblem on its chest. So how does it taste? The brewery CEO describes it as security with a hint of freedom.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.