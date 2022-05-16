© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the news you rely on from NHPR and NPR with a gift today!

Why suppressing violent videos is a constant problem for tech companies

By Rachel Martin,
Bobby Allyn
Published May 16, 2022 at 5:07 AM EDT

The mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket was streamed live online. In about two minutes, it was taken down. But then it began reappearing on the Internet.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Rachel Martin
Bobby Allyn
Bobby Allyn is a business reporter at NPR based in San Francisco. He covers technology and how Silicon Valley's largest companies are transforming how we live and reshaping society.
See stories by Bobby Allyn

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.