Metallica fan in Brazil gives birth during the band's show
Joice Figueiro, who was 39 weeks pregnant, was at a Metallica concert with her husband. As the band played "Enter Sandman," she went into labor. She delivered a baby boy.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Joice Figueiro, who was 39 weeks pregnant, was at a Metallica concert with her husband. As the band played "Enter Sandman," she went into labor. She delivered a baby boy.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.