Metallica fan in Brazil gives birth during the band's show

Published May 10, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT

Joice Figueiro, who was 39 weeks pregnant, was at a Metallica concert with her husband. As the band played "Enter Sandman," she went into labor. She delivered a baby boy.

