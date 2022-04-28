© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the news you rely on from NPR and NHPR with a donation today

FDA proposes menthol cigarette ban

By Allison Aubrey
Published April 28, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT

The Food and Drug Administration is proposing a ban on menthol cigarettes and all types of flavors in cigars. The agency says the ban would significantly reduce disease and death from tobacco.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR National News
Allison Aubrey
Allison Aubrey is a correspondent for NPR News, where her stories can be heard on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She's also a contributor to the PBS NewsHour and is one of the hosts of NPR's Life Kit.
See stories by Allison Aubrey

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.