The future of Title 42
The future of the pandemic order Title 42 that gave the government power to quickly expel migrants remains in limbo in the courts. DHS Secretary Mayorkas is testifying on Capitol Hill this week.
Copyright 2022 NPR
The future of the pandemic order Title 42 that gave the government power to quickly expel migrants remains in limbo in the courts. DHS Secretary Mayorkas is testifying on Capitol Hill this week.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.