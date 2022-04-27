© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

The future of Title 42

By Joel Rose,
Deepa Shivaram
Published April 27, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT

The future of the pandemic order Title 42 that gave the government power to quickly expel migrants remains in limbo in the courts. DHS Secretary Mayorkas is testifying on Capitol Hill this week.

Deepa Shivaram

