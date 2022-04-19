Who's checking the fact checkers?
The latest weapon in the disinformation war: Fake fact checkers. Some channels on the app Telegram look like independent fact checkers, but are pro-Russian propaganda outlets spreading falsities.
Copyright 2022 NPR
