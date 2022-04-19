© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support your local NHPR newsroom by becoming a member today.

Who's checking the fact checkers?

By Daniel Estrin,
Gabe O'ConnorKathryn Fox
Published April 19, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT

The latest weapon in the disinformation war: Fake fact checkers. Some channels on the app Telegram look like independent fact checkers, but are pro-Russian propaganda outlets spreading falsities.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR National News
Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin
Gabe O'Connor
See stories by Gabe O'Connor
Kathryn Fox

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.