© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support your local NHPR newsroom by joining as a member!

Thousands of Ukrainian refugees arrive at U.S.-Mexico Border

By Adrian Florido
Published April 8, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT

Thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the war have come to the U.S.-Mexico border in Tijuana, where immigration agents are letting them into the U.S. on humanitarian grounds.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

NPR National News
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.