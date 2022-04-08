Thousands of Ukrainian refugees arrive at U.S.-Mexico Border
Thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the war have come to the U.S.-Mexico border in Tijuana, where immigration agents are letting them into the U.S. on humanitarian grounds.
Copyright 2022 NPR
