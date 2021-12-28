© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Mikaela Shiffrin is latest elite skier to test positive for COVID-19

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 28, 2021 at 8:34 AM EST
The Beijing Olympics open Feb. 4.

Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin is the latest elite skier to test positive for COVID-19 with the Beijing Games less than six weeks away.

Shiffrin writes on her social media accounts that "I'm doing well, but unfortunately I had a positive COVID test."

The American adds that she's "following protocol and isolating."

Shiffrin says she will miss World Cup giant slalom and slalom races scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in Austria.

Other top skiers who have missed races recently after testing positive for COVID include former overall champion Lara Gut-Behrami, Austrian world champion Katharina Liensberger and Alice Robinson of New Zealand.

