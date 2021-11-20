Prize-winning photos capture the grit and suffering of flood survivors in South Sudan

It's a striking image: A woman stands in a pond of waterlilies, with bundles of lily bulbs and their thick stems wrapped around her shoulders like a cape. With a dignified gaze pointed directly at the viewer, it almost looks like a regal portrait.

Her situation, however, is anything but. According to Peter Caton, who took the photo, this woman – who has been displaced by catastrophic floods in South Sudan — is collecting the bulbs to eat.

"It's the only source of food people can forage for now," he says. "They grind them into a powder to produce a paste that's edible. It's hard work."

/ Peter Caton for Action Against Hunger "Because of the floods, we have no food. We tried to plant crops, but they are not growing because of the water, so that is why we collect the waterlilies," says Bol Kek, 45. Kek and others in her village of Paguir, a remote area of Jonglei State, South Sudan, grind the lily bulbs into an edible paste. Apart from fish, it is the only source of food available. (September 2021)

This duality of resilience and hardship is what Caton, an award-winning British documentary photographer, has sought to capture in his series Unyielding Floods. Over the past couple of years, he has been photographing the devastating effects of extreme flooding brought on by climate change in South Sudan, which has struck the country three years in a row. According to UNHCR, the U.N. refugee agency, more than 700,000 people have been affected by this crisis.

In October, the series won first place in the 2021 International Photography Awards (IPA) in the environmental category. It is one of five photo awards that Unyielding Floods has won this year.

/ Peter Caton for Action Against Hunger Nyalong Wal, 36, carries her daughter, Nyamal Tuoch, 2, to dry land in a bucket. Mothers do this to protect babies and children from falling into the deep floodwaters, says photographer Peter Caton. (November 2020)

/ Peter Caton/Action Against Hunger A family migrates to higher lands with their livestock. (November 2020)

In a statement, IPA juror Cara Owsley, a visual journalist at the Cincinnati Enquirer said: "These images are heartbreaking but powerful. The photographer gives the viewer an informative but artistic view of the devastation in South Sudan."

For the series, commissioned by the global humanitarian group Action Against Hunger USA, Caton traveled to Jonglei State, South Sudan, in November 2020 and September 2021 to document the villagers' struggles. Heavy rains have caused the rivers to overflow — and the resulting floods have destroyed homes, submerged crops and drowned cattle, leaving people without shelter, food or a way to make a living.

According to UNHCR, many people continue to live in these flood-affected areas, in their damaged homes, in abandoned buildings or on plots of ever-shrinking higher ground. Aid agencies are helping to provide food aid, emergency shelter and other necessities. And local governments in South Sudan have set up projects to build dikes and redirect excess water through canals.

Caton, 45, has photographed for groups such as the World Food Programme, UNICEF and Save the Children, and his work has been featured in The Guardian, The Washington Post and Le Figaro. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

/ Peter Caton/Action Against Hunger Nyakoang Majok, 28, left, and her mother Nyagout Lok, 46, sit on a bed in the water. (November 2020)

These images are so jarring — yet they also seem to be typical of what life has become there.

You see mothers wading through the water with their babies in buckets over their heads, presumably to keep them from falling into the water. Families in makeshift canoes — which are trees cut down and hollowed out — searching for higher ground. One family is towing cows, swimming alongside — this is how they transport them.

Some photos give new meaning to the phrase "bucket brigade."

People work day and night, battling against the rising water. The water keeps breaking through the mud dikes and washing them away. Everyone is tirelessly heaving buckets of water to try to get rid of the water and to save the dikes from collapsing. You'll hear gunshots in the middle of the night to alert the villagers that the dikes are failing, that they need to come to try to repair them, build them higher, to add more mud, to try to keep the water out. To no avail.

/ Peter Caton Nyakueni Both, 12, right, tries daily in vain to throw water out of her inundated home with help of her twin sister, Nyagak, left, and mother, Nyayiola Nyuon, 32, center. "I'm not happy," says Nyakueni. "I'm not going to school because I'm throwing this water over the dike." (September 2021)

/ Peter Caton for Action Against Hunger The sun setting behind them, a family works to remove floodwater that gushed into their land after a dike broke just a few hours before, in the village of Old Fangak in Jonglei State, South Sudan. (September 2021)

In one of the photos, you show a family with their buckets, and then behind them a beautiful sunset.

It is tragically poetic because the sun is setting on them as well. I asked the family to stop for a moment so I could take the picture. It shows their resilience, that they must keep trying.

Water is everywhere.

The water is relentless. There is a portrait of a man standing under a few feet of water in his home. His belongings are just hanging from the ceiling there — pots, pans, tools, whatever he has salvaged for safekeeping.

/ Peter Caton for Action Against Hunger Stephen Koang stands inside his destroyed home. He and his family are now sleeping on the ground of his neighbor's compound, whose dike is still resisting the water. "The flood came in the night. So I took my children and my family and left everything behind. In the morning when I came back, I saw that I have got nothing left," he says. (November 2020)

Action Against Hunger USA asked you to return to Jonglei State almost a year later in September to take more photos. What changes did you see?

In 2020, I photographed a school that was not inundated with water; it was a refuge. Five or six families squeezed in and lived in every classroom. Sometimes they would bring in their chickens, too.

Ten months later, no one can stay there [because the dikes broke and it is now flooded].

/ Peter Caton for Action Against Hunger Nyakeak Rambong, 71, stands inside the abandoned school, used as a refuge for villagers displaced by the floods in 2020. "The dike that we built around the school broke in all corners and we couldn't rescue the school anymore," she says. (September 2021)

/ Peter Caton for Action Against Hunger A home submerged in floodwater near the village of Paguir. (September 2021)

Your photos also document how much higher the water is this year.

One scene [of a submerged home from 2021] almost looks like an already existing pond or lake, but that is all new. Two years before, this was all dry land. Now the houses are submerged and the community has left. The roofs have collapsed under the weight of the water, crops can't grow and waterlilies are the new vegetation. People are living on grass mounds where they built some shelter.

And people are eating these waterlily bulbs to survive.

Hunger is widespread. The people used to grow sorghum and other crops, but they are all waterlogged and dead. I photographed one woman standing where she used to grow maize. She used to also have a kitchen garden. The floods took it all.

/ Peter Caton for Action Against Hunger Nyadiang Gak, 50, stands beside her flooded crops. "I planted maize next to my home, but when the second flood came [this year], it destroyed it," she says. "I feel sad because, before these floods, I had a kitchen garden that put food on the table." (September 2021)

/ Peter Caton for Action Against Hunger A cow feeds on the remains of a collapsed roof. (September 2021)

/ Peter Caton for Action Against Hunger Majiel Duoth, 35, stands in front of his destroyed home in Old Fangak. He now lives on a small grass island with eight others who have been displaced. (September 2021)

How did you manage to work in those conditions?

I'd be spending most if not all day up to the waist in water. The water is nasty, polluted with sewage. It stinks. I have rashes I can't get rid of.

Did so much water also lead to more mosquitoes — and malaria?

This was the worst mosquito situation I've seen in my life, and I started working in the tropics in 1999. Malaria is everywhere. It's a miracle I did not get it.

One day I was swallowing mosquitoes, coughing so much I had to abandon work midday to take cover. The people there somehow found a tailor to stitch a suit made out of mosquito nets for me, with a hood to cover my head and cover my hands. Without it, I don't think I would have been able to continue the shoot.

What do the people do to protect themselves?

They have no option. You can see in one photo [below] how a woman has created a makeshift personal space from a mosquito net.

/ Peter Caton for Action Against Hunger Nyadak Yak, 29, sleeps under a mosquito net in an abandoned classroom. She is one of the lucky few who have found shelter in a place that has not yet been inundated by floodwater.<strong> </strong>"Life in this school is hard because there are a lot of mosquitoes and there is the constant threat of water that can come in at any moment." (September 2021)

/ Peter Caton for Action Against Hunger Nyapini Yiel, 23, lies in her bed surrounded by floodwater. "When [the dikes] broke [one] night, I couldn't do anything. It was dark and my children and I were alone at home, so we just went back to sleep. We slept on the top of the bed even while the water came inside the house," she says. (September 2021)

How do people react to your taking photos of them? Do you show them the photos?

I try as often as I can to show them the digital images. They say, go back to your country and tell them what is happening here. People need to know what is going on.

This is a tragedy the world seems oblivious to. Do you feel you are making a difference?

If I don't take these photos, who will? Who will see this? This is part of my activism, to show people what is happening.

/ Peter Caton/Action Against Hunger Nyajima Guoy, 5, tries to stay dry by clinging onto a wall. (November 2020)

/ Peter Caton for Action Against Hunger Volunteers build a large dike to contain floodwater that has inundated a soccer field. They are creating a dry area for helicopters carrying emergency aid to land. (September 2021)

/ Peter Caton for Action Against Hunger Nyadut Gatkuoth, 30, second from right, sits in a canoe with relatives<strong>. </strong>"We have been chased out of our home by the floodwater and now we're heading to Old Fangak to look for a place to sleep tonight," she says. If they can't find a place, "we will make a small grass island and sleep above the water." (September 2021)<strong></strong>

Diane Cole writes for many publications, including The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. She is the author of the memoir After Great Pain: A New Life Emerges. Her website is DianeJoyceCole.com.

