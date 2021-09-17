Best Not To Bite Into German Artist's Bagel Re-Creation

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. There's a lot you could buy with 3 million bucks - a garage full of shiny cars, a mansion somewhere really nice or maybe some toast. German artist Tim Bengel created an avocado toast that's worth nearly 3 mil. It's actually a sculpture made from solid gold - the shape of a bagel with seeds, sliced onion and tomatoes. Now, this dish may sound expensive but only slightly more than the avocado toast sold in LA. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.