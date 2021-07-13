© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Birth Control: Past

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published July 13, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT
Birth Control information to be displayed on New York buses is held up by Marcia Goldstein, the publicity director of 'Planned parenthood'.
It’s been over 60 years since the Food and Drug Administration first approved the birth control pill.

The pill provided more control over fertility and reproductive health for generations of women.

But its history is troubled. The pill was first tested on low-income women in Puerto Rico. Today, the burden of responsibility when it comes to reproductive health is still placed mostly on women.

For our first installment in our series on birth control, we’ll be looking back at the history of this form of contraception.

