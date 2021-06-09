NPR Wins Six Gracie Awards

The Annual Gracie Awards, presented by The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, has honored the achievements of women working in media for over four decades. Named after the late actress and radio host Gracie Allen, these awards recognize exemplary programming created by, for, and about women. Today, NPR is proud to announce that NPR Reporting has won six awards:

In the Interview Feature [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial] category: Noel King, Matt Kwong, Ashley Westerman, and James Doubek for the piece "How A Mother Protects Her Black Teenage Son From The World," which aired on Morning Edition.

In the Crisis Coverage/Breaking News [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial] category: Emily Feng, Amy Cheng, and Nishant Dahiya's work on the series"China's Coronavirus Crisis," which aired on All Things Considered.

In the Investigative Feature [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial] category: Julie McCarthy, Ella Mage, Nishant Dahiya, Ned Wharton, and photojournalist Cheryl Diaz Meyer for the radio documentary version of "Reconciling History: The Ordeal of One Last Surviving "Sex Slave" of Wartime Philippines," which aired on Weekend Edition Sunday. The radio documentary was produced in tandem with the digital version, and that team included: Nicole Werbeck, Ben de la Cruz, Xueying Chang, Malaka Gharib, Marc Silver, and Preeti Aroon.

In the Series [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial] category: Pallavi Gogoi, Andrea Hsu, Scott Horsley and Alina Selyukh for the series of stories around "Stuck-At-Home Moms: The Pandemic's Devastating Toll On Women," which aired on both All Things Considered and Morning Edition.

In the Public Affairs [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial] category: Lulu Garcia-Navarro, Peter Breslow and Ed McNulty for their coverage of MIS-C, the multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children associated with COVID-19.

In the Reporter / Correspondent / Host [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial] category: Ina Jaffe for her work on Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, reporting on family caregivers of nursing home residents who were unable to visit their loved ones while watching them deteriorate. Her editor on the story was Denise Rios.

And called out as an honorable mention in the Radio National, Documentary category: The Invisibilia team for "An Unlikely Superpower."

This is the 46th Annual Gracie Awards, and the fourteenth year in a row NPR women have been recognized for their work. Congratulations to our NPR and public media winners on this accomplishment, as well as the producers, editors, and many others who made these award-winning pieces possible. You can find the full list of winners on the Gracies Awards website.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.