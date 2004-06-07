© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your State, Your Station: Celebrate the Granite State and local, independent public radio by joining as a sustainer.

'Avenue Q' Surprise Winner at Tony Awards

By Steve Inskeep
Published June 7, 2004 at 12:00 AM EDT

Avenue Q, an adult musical featuring naughty puppets, wins the prize for best new musical at Sunday night's Tony Awards. In a major upset, Idina Menzel -- who plays the green-skinned Elphaba in Wicked, a retelling of the Wizard of Oz -- wins in the toughest race of the night, best actress in a musical. Phylicia Rashad becomes the first African American to win best actress in a play for her role in a A Raisin in the Sun. Hear NPR's Steve Inskeep.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Latest from NPRNPR News
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.