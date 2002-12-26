L.A. Police Chases

© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

By Mandalit del Barco
Published December 26, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

NPR's Mandalit del Barco reports that Los Angeles' Hollywood-style police chases may soon be curtailed. New Police Chief William Bratton proposes banning a majority of chases, citing an alarming rise in collisions resulting in injury, and sometimes the death of innocent bystanders.

Mandalit del Barco
As an arts correspondent based at NPR West, Mandalit del Barco reports and produces stories about film, television, music, visual arts, dance and other topics. Over the years, she has also covered everything from street gangs to Hollywood, police and prisons, marijuana, immigration, race relations, natural disasters, Latino arts and urban street culture (including hip hop dance, music, and art). Every year, she covers the Oscars and the Grammy awards for NPR, as well as the Sundance Film Festival and other events. Her news reports, feature stories and photos, filed from Los Angeles and abroad, can be heard on All Things Considered, Morning Edition, Weekend Edition, Alt.latino, and npr.org.
