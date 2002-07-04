© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the news you rely on from NPR and NHPR with a donation today

American Places

Published July 4, 2002 at 12:00 AM EDT

To celebrate Independence Day 2002, Morning Edition asked listeners to write essays "describing where in the country you feel most American, most connected to history." Hear and read a sample of the responses.

Copyright 2002 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.