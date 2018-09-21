Weekly N.H. News Roundup: September 21, 2018

We get an update on reform efforts at the Manchester VA. A Hampton couple is charged with a felony for allegedly voting in New Hampshire and Massachusetts in 2016. N.H. Senate Democrats have outlined the agenda they will pursue if they gain a majority in the Statehouse. And a dead whale washes up on on Jenness Beach in Rye, offering a chance to learn about the mammals, but moving it proves a challenge.
GUESTS:
- Tony Lacasse - spokesman for the New England Aquarium.
- Casey McDermott - NHPR reporter.
- Garry Rayno - author of Distant Dome, a Manchester Ink link and indepthnh.org series that explores stories from the NH statehouse.
- Trent Spiner – executive editor for the Union Leader and New Hampshire Sunday News.