Related Programs: 
The Exchange
Weekly N.H. News Roundup

Weekly N.H. News Roundup: September 21, 2018

By The Exchange ago

We get an update on reform efforts at the Manchester VA. A Hampton couple is charged with a felony for allegedly voting in New Hampshire and Massachusetts in 2016. N.H. Senate Democrats have outlined the agenda they will pursue if they gain a majority in the Statehouse. And a dead whale washes up on on Jenness Beach in Rye, offering a chance to learn about the mammals, but moving it proves a challenge.

GUESTS:

  • Tony Lacasse - spokesman for the New England Aquarium.
  • Casey McDermott -  NHPR reporter.
  • Garry Rayno - author of Distant Dome, a Manchester Ink link and indepthnh.org series that explores stories from the NH statehouse.
  • Trent Spiner – executive editor for the Union Leader and New Hampshire Sunday News.

 

Tags: 
Veterans Administration
Voting Laws
whales

Related Content

Draft Report: Nearly All Whistleblower Complaints About Manchester VA Were Unfounded

By 1 hour ago
Peter Biello

Complaints lodged by a dozen whistleblowers last year about the quality of care at the Manchester VA had consequences. At least four VA leaders lost their jobs and the government poured millions of dollars into improvements at the medical center.

But in an internal draft VA report obtained by NHPR, investigators say nearly all of those complaints were unfounded. (Scroll down to read the draft report.)

N.H. Charges Hampton Couple With Felony For Allegedly Voting In Two States In 2016

By Sep 19, 2018
NHPR Staff

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office has charged two Hampton residents for allegedly voting in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts during the 2016 general election. But the couple involved say it was all just an "honest mistake" and they were blindsided by a barrage of media calls after the charges were announced. 