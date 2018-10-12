Supreme Court Accepts Eversource Appeal on Northern Pass Rejection

The New Hampshire Supreme Court has accepted Eversource’s appeal of the state’s rejection of its Northern Pass project.

The court has not yet scheduled the oral argument.

Read the court's order here.

The state’s Site Evaluation Committee voted unanimously Feb. 1 against the proposed 192-mile transmission line.

Eversource argues the state regulators did not follow the law in considering, and then rejecting, the application. The proposal would bring power from Hydro Quebec.

Eversource, in a statement, said it was “grateful for the opportunity to demonstrate that New Hampshire siting requirements were misinterpreted and incorrectly applied in reviewing Northern Pass.”

Its statement continued: "With the need for new sources of clean, affordable energy in New England greater than ever, Northern Pass continues to stand alone as the most advanced project to bring low-cost, clean energy into the region. On behalf of all our customers and businesses throughout the region in desperate need of rate relief, we remain fully committed to advancing Northern Pass, along with its many economic and environmental benefits, to help New Hampshire and New England address our energy needs and achieve our environmental goals."

Jack Savage of the Forest Society said the SEC was well within its authority to deny Northern Pass.

“At the Forest Society we’ve been working with our attorneys in expectation that the Supreme Court would take up Northern Pass’s appeal,” Savage said. “We think the SEC decision to deny a permit was the right one made for the right reasons—Northern Pass failed to meet the burden of proof. We’ll be working to make sure the Court has a full understanding of the issues that led to the SEC decision.”