Squirrel Population Boom Irks Farmers, Not Just Drivers

By 3 hours ago

Gray Squirrel.
Credit Robert Taylor via Flickr
 

This year's large number of squirrels are not just frustrating drivers around the region, but also farmers as the harvest season continues. 

 

[It's a Banner Year for Rodent Roadkill. Here's Why]

 

From Maine, across New Hampshire and Vermont, farmers are reporting significant damage to crops.

 

Rodent populations have boomed in recent years because there's been an abundance of acorns and other wild food. But that's not the case this year, and the animals are hunting for more to eat. 

 

Anne Sprague, who runs a fruit and vegetable operation in Plainfield, says squirrels are decimating her corn and squash 

 

"I'm happy when I see two of them dead at once in the road. I'm thinking, 'Wow, this is great.'"

 

Sprague says she's never seen anything like it in her more than four decades on the land. 

 

A rash of reports and other news stories developed as drivers witnessed scores of squirrel carcasses on the region's roadways over the past month.

 

For farmers during harvest season, it's as frustrating as those times of drought.

 

In Maine, David Sharp of the Associated Press spoke with Robert Randall, who owns an orcharch in Standish, Maine. "They're eating the pumpkins. They're eating the apples. They're raising some hell thisyear," Randall told the AP. "It's the worst I've ever seen."

  

Tags: 
squirrels

Related Content

It's a Banner Year for Rodent Roadkill. Here's Why.

By Aug 29, 2018
Courtesy of New Hampshire Audubon

If you’ve been noticing a lot of dead squirrels on the roads recently, you’re not alone.

New Hampshire has seen a bumper crop of acorns and pine cones in recent years, a key food source for the animals.

Ask Sam: I Saw a Squirrel Swimming. Was it a Sign of the Apocalypse?

By Sep 7, 2018
Flickr Creative Commons | Mark Moschell

Every other Friday on Morning Edition NHPR’s Sam Evans-Brown tracks down answers to questions about the environment and outdoors for our listeners in a segment we call “Ask Sam.”

In Appreciation of Squirrels & The Latest on Emerald Ash Borer

By The Exchange Sep 10, 2018

The Eastern grey squirrel is a ubiquitous rodent in our area, and increasingly this fall, roadkill. We take them for granted; they've become a frequent topic of conversation mostly due to the notable number of carcasses on the roads. We take a moment to learn about the little creature we live in close proximity to, and find out why they are so plentiful this year and how they fit into the natural world and our environment.

Later in the hour, we get an update on the state's fight to protect the ash tree against the Emerald Ash Borer.