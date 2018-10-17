N.H. Preservation Alliance Announces Annual 'Seven to Save' Properties

By 1 minute ago
  • Ruggles Mine in Grafton
    Ruggles Mine in Grafton
    Wikimedia Creative Commons

The New Hampshire Preservation Alliance announced its "Seven to Save" properties Tuesday. The annual register highlights historic places in the state that are in danger of disappearing due to neglect, demolition and other factors.

 

"This year we're touting it as our most diverse list and certainly that involves its age,” says Andrew Cushing, Field Service Representative with the Alliance. “We have buildings from the 1790s all the way up to the 1940s."

 

This year, the Alliance’s focus isn't only on buildings. They're also including landscapes like the old Ruggles mica mine in Grafton, which the state is weighing the idea of turning into a state park.

 

 

The Laconia State School campus also made the list. The former home for people with developmental disabilities is set for possible multi-use re-development. The campus was plagued by poor conditions in its time.

Laconia State School campus
Credit Photo courtesy N.H. Preservation Alliance

"It's certainly not the first site that's had this kind of painful history that's been successfully rehabilitated,” says Cushing. “So just making sure that those buildings are at the forefront of the conversation."

So far the alliance says it's had about a 50 percent success rate when it comes to preserving the historic properties included on the “Seven to Save” list.

Tags: 
Preservation
New Hampshire Preservation Alliance
Ruggles Mine
Historic Places

Related Content

N.H. Exploring Idea of Making Ruggles Mine a State Park

By Jul 16, 2018
Wikimedia Creative Commons

New Hampshire is in the early stages of assessing the feasibility of turning a 215-year-old mineral mine in Grafton into a state park.

 

After miners stopped digging for mica and other minerals, Ruggles Mine became a popular tourist attraction. Photojournalist Cheryl Senter says she has fond memories of visiting the mine and seeing its glittering walls as a child.

 

'Castle in the Clouds' Estate Named to National Historic Register

By Jul 24, 2018
Courtesy Castle in the Clouds

 

A mountaintop New Hampshire estate known as "Castle in the Clouds" has been named to the National Register of Historic Places.

The nearly 5,300-acre estate in the Ossipee Mountains was originally owned by shoe manufacturer Thomas Plant. Called Lucknow, it offers 75-mile views across Lake Winnipesaukee and to mountains. Plant oversaw the construction of several buildings between 1913 and 1914.

State House Hall Of Flags On The 'Seven to Save' List

By Oct 22, 2015
The Associated Press

 

The Hall of Flags at New Hampshire's State House, with some bloodstained and bullet-ridden from conflicts going back to the Civil War, is among those on this year's "Seven to Save" list from the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance

Efforts have been made to preserve the 115 flags, seen in the State House lobby. A legislative committee is trying to seek a consensus on a conservation plan.