N.H. DES to Provide PFAS Update in Merrimack

N.H. DES officials and consultants will provide PFAS updates Oct. 10 in Merrimack.
State environmental officials will update Merrimack-area residents Wednesday night about progress on cleaning up PFAS chemical contamination around the Saint Gobain factory.

 

They will give a status report on work to connect residents with contaminated wells to public water. And they will talk about long-term plans to monitor contamination and regulate air emissions at the factory. 

 

The meeting will include a general question-and-answer session, and breakouts for affected residents to bring up more specific issues.

 

It comes more than two years into what's become the largest groundwater contamination investigation in state history. 

 

The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at James Mastricola Upper Elementary School in Merrimack. 

