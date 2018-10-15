Mount Washington Records First Snowfall of the Season

Mount Washington, the highest peak in the Northeast, recorded its first snowfall of the season this past weekend.

The Mount Washington Observatory tweeted over the weekend the region's tallest peak recorded its first measurable snow.

 

It was only an inch of snow, but it was enough to provide a brilliant contrast to the fall colors on surrounding peaks.

Observatory officials said in a blog post Monday they love all kinds of weather, "but wintry conditions hold a special place in our hearts."

 

