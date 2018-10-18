Dartmouth Announces Campus-Wide Review, Updates to Harassment Policies

Dartmouth College will review all its academic departments for issues around sexual harassment, power dynamics, diversity and inclusion. The school will also unify its policies on sexual misconduct so that students, faculty and staff are subject to the same rules and guidance.

President Phil Hanlon announced the changes this week, about a year after three professors in Dartmouth’s Psychological and Brain Sciences Department were placed on leave over misconduct concerns.

The men were all forced out this spring, but remain under state criminal investigation.

Administrators will now seek input on a new draft policy for responding to misconduct allegations made against students, faculty and staff.