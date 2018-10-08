AG: Woman Died of Gunshot at Rochester Storage Unit

The New Hampshire Attorney General's office and Rochester Police Department are investigating a suspicious death of a woman in Rochester around midnight Saturday.

Police responding to an open storage unit at Rochester Self Storage on South Main Street found the woman, identified as 45-year-old Jessica Purslow, inside.

An autopsy exam performed Sunday concluded Purslow died of a single gunshot wound.

The death remains under investigation.

(This article posted Sunday was updated Monday with results of the autopsy conducted by Chief Medical Examiner Jennie V. Duval.)