13 Dartmouth College Groups Face Hazing Allegations

By 17 minutes ago

Credit NHPR Photo
 

A spike in reports of hazing at Dartmouth College has prompted the Ivy League school to hire an investigator to look at over a dozen organizations including fraternities and sororities.

College officials told The Dartmouth student newspaper the investigation was sparked by increased incident reports during the current fall semester, including reports of forced alcohol consumption and inappropriate sexual behavior.

The organizations include five fraternities, three sororities and co-ed Greek houses, three athletic teams, a student organization and a program that performs songs and dances for prospective students each spring.

Dartmouth is several years into a series of reforms aimed at addressing high-risk drinking, sexual assault and a lack of inclusion.

College spokeswoman Diana Lawrence said Friday the college takes the allegations seriously and has forwarded information to police.

 

Tags: 
Dartmouth College
Hanover

Related Content

Dartmouth to Move Controversial 'Hovey Murals' to Off-Campus Storage

By Sep 27, 2018
Walter Beach Humphrey, mural, oil on canvas adhered to wall, 1938, Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth College: Commissioned by Trustees of Dartmouth College; P.939.19

Dartmouth College is moving a set of controversial murals painted in the 1930s to an off-campus storage facility.

The murals - depicting Native Americans as drunk, dumb and highly sexualized - are in a locked basement room of Dartmouth’s main dining hall.

The college formed a group to study what to do with them earlier this year after Native American students complained.

Now, President Phil Hanlon says the murals will be moved to an off-campus storage facility for the school’s Hood Art museum, where they can still be accessed for teaching and research purposes.