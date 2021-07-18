-
Analysis and reflecting following Super Tuesday voting in fourteen states and one U.S. territory. More than 1,300 delegates — about a third of the total —…
-
Update, 11 p.m. - Voters in 14 states - including Maine, Massachusetts and Vermont - cast ballots on Super Tuesday, a possible watershed moment for the…
-
Redistricting forced Rep. Dennis Kucinich to run against another incumbent Democrat in the primary, and he lost. But a reporter who's watched his career says not to count Kucinich out — losing isn't the strangest or worst thing to happen to the lifelong politician.
-
We’re looking at yesterday’s voting in Ohio, Tennessee, Idaho, Virginia, Vermont, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Massachusetts, Alaska and Georgia in the…
-
Every seat in the House of Representatives is up for grabs next fall, and some longtime incumbents are facing off with members of their own party at the polls. In the battleground state of Ohio, Republican Rep. Jean Schmidt is facing more GOP challengers on Tuesday than any other House member.
-
Ohio is one of 10 states holding contests to pick their party's presidential nominee on Super Tuesday. The conventional wisdom has been that whoever takes Ohio in the general election goes on to win the White House, which makes the state the main focus of attention for GOP candidates.
-
NHPR will broadcast a two-hour Super Tuesday special from 8 - 10 p.m. on March 6 reporting on the ten states holding Republican contests.This NPR special…
-
As the GOP primary race moves into March, we look at the candidates' prospects in the 10 Super Tuesday states, where a trove of 413 delegates are up for grabs. Already Mitt Romney and Rick Santorum are battling over Ohio, with its 43 delegates and Midwest bragging rights.