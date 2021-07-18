-
COVID-19 is spreading rapidly through the New Hampshire State Prison for Men in Concord. As of Thursday, the state says there are 49 active cases of…
-
As we approach the end of a tumultuous year, NHPR is checking in with some of the people we spoke with early on in the pandemic, to see how things have…
-
A former inmate who blames the New Hampshire prison system for his poor health said he is being retaliated against for suing the state.Eric Cable sued the…
-
Inmate Serving Life Sentence Dies in N.H. State PrisonThe New Hampshire Department of Corrections is investigating the death of a prisoner who was serving a life sentence for murder.The Corrections Department…
-
Mail to N.H. Prison Inmates on Hold for Screening UpgradesIncoming mail to New Hampshire prison inmates is getting a closer look after people at other correctional facilities got sick.The New Hampshire Department…
-
New Hampshire's Corrections Department says a federal audit of the men's prison in June concluded the prison met or exceeded all 45 standards required…
-
For nearly two decades, the Furniture Masters of New Hampshire have been leading a program at the state men's prison in Concord. They teach a woodworking…
-
A New Hampshire man who fought his incarceration in a prison psychiatric unit is back at home.Andrew Butler, 21, of Hollis, was committed to the state…
-
Challenge to N.H. Prison Psychiatric Unit ContinuesLawyers for a young New Hampshire man say his incarceration in a prison psychiatric unit violates a law governing emergency medical treatment, but state…
-
A judge has scheduled a trial on a lawsuit filed by The Disabilities Rights Center against New Hampshire corrections officials to obtain records about the…