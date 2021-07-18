© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Solas

  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 3.12.17
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelThe Young Slaver/ Jonathan Byrd And Dromedary/ Waterbug Anthology 7/ WaterbugFar Americay/ Solas/ Shamrock City/ THl RecordsMy…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 2.7.16
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelSixteen Come Next Sunday/ Solas/ All These Years/ THL RecordsBarley/ Birds of Chicago/ Real Midnight/ Fat Head EntertainmentA…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Calendar 3.1.15
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Monday, March 2>>>Mari Black Trio (Celtic et al) House Concert (Reservation Only) ~ Woolwich, ME ~ 207--389-4375, www.necelticarts.comWednesday, March…
  • Folk Show
    Folk Show Calendar
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Saturday, November 30>>>Le Vent du Nord at the Peterborough Players Theater ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-827-2905, www.pfmsconcerts.org>>> Crunchy…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 11.24.13
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelThe Farewell/ Natalie MacMaster/ In My Hands/ RounderCold Rain And Snow/ Peter Rowan And Tony Rice/ Quartet/ RounderCold Cold…