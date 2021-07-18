© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

route 2

    NH News
    Driver In N.H. Crash That Killed 7 Pleads Not Guilty, Held in Custody
    Todd Bookman
    The 23-year old man facing seven counts of negligent homicide for his role in a devastating crash in Randolph last week entered a plea of not guilty on…