Aerosmith has been going strong for decades, but the legendary rock band actually traces its roots back to New Hampshire.Lead singer Steven Tyler and…
On today's show: Director Michael Venn, Producer Karlina Lyons and Recovery Advocate Sandi Coyle talk about their new documentary The Heroin Effect. The…
In 1966, the top of the music charts had a decidedly split personality. Hits like Last Train to Clarksville by The Monkees and Winchester Cathedral by The…
Kids grow up so fast…and it turns out that girls are growing up even faster. Why is this generation of girls going through puberty much earlier than…
Showing up to work ill is an affliction -- it even plagues doctors. On today's show, we talk about why doctors don't take sick days. But soon, even going…
Rumor has it, they once asked a bass player to leave because he was too good. The Mekons have been called many things: sonic adventurers, exuberant…
Is authenticity really essential to educational and scientific value? Now, advanced 3D printing gives museum curators the option of keeping rare artifacts…
Human beings spend a lot of time satisfying primal urges, but relatively little talking about or studying them. On today’s show, what we can learn by…
Zoe Cormier is a scientist turned science journalist. Her first book, Sex, Drugs, & Rock ‘n Roll, is a collection of surprising and revealing research…
In the early sixties, social psychologist Stanley Milgram tested the limits of humans’ obedience to authority with an actor, an unsuspecting volunteer and…