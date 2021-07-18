© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Richard Thompson

  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 5.11.19
    Kate McNally
    ,
    MUSIC EVENTSEvery Sunday>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/ >>>Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Calendar 3.27.17
    Kate McNally
    ,
    MUSIC EVENTSEvery Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Hootenanny at the Salt…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 6.21.15
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Tuesday, June 23>>>Keb’Mo’ at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ www.stonemountainartscenter.com>>>Susie Burke w/ the Seldom Playrights…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 12.28.14
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelBinnie Charlie/ Alan Reid and Rob van Sante/ The Rise and Fall o' Charlie/ Red Sands MusicThe Fortunate Ones/ Amy Speace/ How To…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Calendar 10.12.14
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Tuesday, October 14>>>Richard Thompson at the Lebanon Opera House ~ Lebanon, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ 603-448-0400, www.lebanonoperahouse.org Thursday, October…
  • Folk Show
    Folk Show Playlist 6.24.12
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelOde To A Broken Heart/ Once/ Row Upon Row of the People They Know/ BorealisSkippin' in the Mississippi Dew/ John Hartford/ Mark…