© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!

Polygamy

  • polygamy.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    Polygamy's Surprising Feminist Roots
    Virginia Prescott
    ,
    Globally, the prevailing form of polygamy is of one man with multiple wives – generally older men marrying younger wives. Social scientists have…