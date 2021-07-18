-
High tech can sometimes mean hand stitching. We discuss the production of World Cup soccer balls in Siaklot, Pakistan with Atlantic assistant editor, Joe…
It's been years since shots were fired on the Siachen glacier, where troops from Pakistan and India face off. Still, both countries devote considerable resources and often pay high costs — a point driven home by the deaths of 140 Pakistanis in an avalanche.
It's been nearly four months since a deadly U.S. airstrike led Pakistan to close the main supply arteries for U.S. forces in Afghanistan. The shutdown is forcing the U.S. to turn to costly, less-efficient alternatives.
Many Americans view Pakistan one-dimensionally: through archive tapes of street riots, terrorist training camps, or through the eyes of a drone, thousands…
Ayesha Khan says her documentary – Made in Pakistan – being shown late this week in Plymouth, Bethlehem and Concord tries to show Americans a different…